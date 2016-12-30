Credit Daniel Denton and wrestlinginc.com:

* RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus retained over The New Day and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson. Highlight of the match was the stuff between Cesaro and Sheamus, very entertaining

* Big Cass defeated Rusev with a big boot. Enzo Amore and Lana were at ringside. Great heel promo from Lana, who was also ejected from ringside

* Liv Morgan, Bayley and Sasha Banks defeated Nia Jax, Dana Brooke and RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte. Great match, lots of involvement with working the crowd. Liv did OK in the ring and seemed really comfortable but didn’t get a reaction like the others

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann retained over Neville. Sick match, better than recent cruiserweight TV matches. Second best match of the night but close to the best. Neville laid Swann out after the match

* Seth Rollins defeated Chris Jericho in the match of the night. Crazy watching this after Neville vs. Swann but it was awesome, great psychology. Rollins hit a Pedigree for the win

* R-Truth, Goldust, Curtis Axel, Sin Cara and Darren Young defeated The Shining Stars, Jinder Mahal, Bo Dallas and Titus O’Neil. It appears Bo Dallas may have suffered an injury as the “X” went up following R-Truth pinning him. Truth’s music did not play and everyone looked a bit awkward as they celebrated with no music. The referee then flashed a thumbs up to the back and the music hit. Bo then cut a promo and issued an open challenge, which was answered by Big Show. Big Show left him laying with a knockout punch

* Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn after dominating most of the match

* WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns retained over WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens. Lots of cheers for Reigns tonight. Nothing to write home about with this match, many fans were seen leaving to beat the traffic