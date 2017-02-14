Credit and Gerry Wise wrestlinginc.com:

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha retained over The Usos, Breezango, heath Slater and Rhyno

* Apollo Crews defeated Curt Hawkins

* Mojo Rawley defeated Konnor

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over AJ Styles, The Miz and Baron Corbin in a Fatal 4 Way

* Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi defeated Carmella, Alexa Bliss and Natalya

* Dolph Ziggler defeated Kalisto

* John Cena and Luke Harper defeated Randy Orton and WWE Champion Bray Wyatt