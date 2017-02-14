wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results 2.13.17: Cena & Harper Team in The Main Event
February 14, 2017 | Posted by
Credit and Gerry Wise wrestlinginc.com:
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha retained over The Usos, Breezango, heath Slater and Rhyno
* Apollo Crews defeated Curt Hawkins
* Mojo Rawley defeated Konnor
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over AJ Styles, The Miz and Baron Corbin in a Fatal 4 Way
* Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi defeated Carmella, Alexa Bliss and Natalya
* Dolph Ziggler defeated Kalisto
* John Cena and Luke Harper defeated Randy Orton and WWE Champion Bray Wyatt