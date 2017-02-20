Credit Eric Denton and Pwinsider.com…

From Long Beach, California

Show starts at 7:00 promptly. So much so I missed Enzo’s entrance and most of the match. Handsome Rusev and Jinder Mihal are their opponents. Lana tries to slap Enzo and is kicked out of the match. Rusev gets bounced from the ring. Enzo & Cass with the splash on Jinder.

Neville vs. Rich Swann: Really good match. Crowd wanted to cheer Neville but he would have none of it. Lots of near falls, flips, kicks. Swann escapes the superplex. Neville gets Swann into his submission. Neville is a jerk and won’t let go after the tap out.

Titus O’Neill, Bo Dallas, Shining Stars vs Golden Truth, Curtis Axel & Big Show: Show gets Titus with a chokeslam. Big Show got a pretty massive pop. It waa weird.

New Day (Woods & Kofi) vs. Cesaro & Sheamus vs Gallows & Anderson: Pretty standard match. Lots of comedy from New Day & Cesaro. Gallows pins Cesaro with feet on the ropes. The Club catches a post match beat down and the babyfaces dance.

Intermission

Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte & Nia Jax (with Dana Brooke): Kids are really into the women, especially Bayley. Charlotte works most of the match working over Sasha. Nia got tagged in and did her 3 big moves. Eventually Sasha gets the hot tag. Double team on Flair. Sasha mixes it up with Nia. Bayley to belly on Charlotte for the pin.

Braun Strowman kills Sin Cara. Strowman is real green but he moves pretty well and has some speed.

Main Event – Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn vs. Samoa Joe & Kevin Owens: Joe starts vs Sami. Works him over for a bit and tags in KO. Owens wants Reigns so Sami tags out. Reigns does 3 moves and tags out. Joe & KO get heat on Sami. Crowd taunts Owens with “Y2J”&”Goldberg” chants. He does Jericho’s poses. Sami makes the tag to Reigns. Roman cleans house works over Samoa Joe (Joe was unable to hit a Samoan Drop but Roman can). Chaos ensues with all 4 men. Joe & Roman to the floor. Legal men Zayn and Owens punch each other in the face. Blue thunder bomb for two. At some point Reigns is in the ring. Helluva kick from Sami, Owens staggers and is hit by a Roman spear. Zayn covers for the 1,2,3

Owens gets pinned but by Sami so the crowd was happy. Then they switched from Zayn’s music to Roman’s and the boos and exiting began.

Pops of the night:

Big Show

Samoa Joe

Bayley

Most heat:

Kevin Owens

Roman Reigns

Lana

Roman got some cheers but mostly boos and indifference. Kids do like him. The women in the crowd were wearing mostly Cena, Enzo, Bellas, Bayley & Sasha apparel.

Long Beach Convention Center holds 13,500.. I’m bad at crowd sizes but it was sparce maybe 25% full.