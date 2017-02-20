Credit Grady Slade and prowrestling.net:

From Saskatoon, Saskatchewan:

1. Apollo Crews beat Dolph Ziggler

2. Rhyno and Heath Slater defeated The Ascension

3. Mojo Rawley over Aiden English

4. Natalya fought Alexa Bliss to a no-contest. Carmella interfered. Tamina came out to help, The referee called for a new match

5. Natalya and Tamina beat Alexa Bliss and Carmella. Natalya won via submission

Intermission.

6. Baron Corbin beat Kalisto

7. American Alpha defeated Tyler Breeze and Fandango to retain the Smackdown Tag Titles

8. Dean Ambrose beat AJ Styles and The Miz in a Triple Threat to retain the Intercontinental Title