Credit Andrew Wight and wrestlinginc.com:

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha retained over The Usos

* Dolph Ziggler defeated Apollo Crews. Curt Hawkins attacked after the match…

* Apollo Crews defeated Curt Hawkins

* Mojo Rawley and Kalisto defeated The Ascension

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over Baron Corbin

* Rhyno and Heath Slater defeated Tyler Breeze and Fandango

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Natalya, Tamina Snuka and Mickie James in a Fatal 4 Way

* WWE Champion Bray Wyatt retained over AJ Styles in a great main event