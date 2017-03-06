wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results 3.05.17: Wyatt vs. Styles Main Events
March 6, 2017 | Posted by
Credit Andrew Wight and wrestlinginc.com:
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha retained over The Usos
* Dolph Ziggler defeated Apollo Crews. Curt Hawkins attacked after the match…
* Apollo Crews defeated Curt Hawkins
* Mojo Rawley and Kalisto defeated The Ascension
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over Baron Corbin
* Rhyno and Heath Slater defeated Tyler Breeze and Fandango
* SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Natalya, Tamina Snuka and Mickie James in a Fatal 4 Way
* WWE Champion Bray Wyatt retained over AJ Styles in a great main event