Credit Erin Ling and wrestlinginc.com:

* Rhyno, Heath Slater and Mojo Rawley defeated Curt Hawkins, Tyler Breeze and Fandango

* The Miz defeated Kalisto

* Apollo Crews defeated Dolph Ziggler after Ziggler attacked during Crews’ entrance

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha retained over The Usos

* WWE Champion Bray Wyatt retained over Luke Harper

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Mickie James, Natalya and Becky Lynch in a Fatal 6 Way

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over Baron Corbin by DQ when Corbin used a steel chair

* Randy Orton defeated AJ Styles in the match of the night