wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results 3.11.17: Orton vs. Styles Main Events
March 13, 2017 | Posted by
Credit Erin Ling and wrestlinginc.com:
* Rhyno, Heath Slater and Mojo Rawley defeated Curt Hawkins, Tyler Breeze and Fandango
* The Miz defeated Kalisto
* Apollo Crews defeated Dolph Ziggler after Ziggler attacked during Crews’ entrance
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha retained over The Usos
* WWE Champion Bray Wyatt retained over Luke Harper
* SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Mickie James, Natalya and Becky Lynch in a Fatal 6 Way
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over Baron Corbin by DQ when Corbin used a steel chair
* Randy Orton defeated AJ Styles in the match of the night