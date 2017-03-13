wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results 3.12.17: Reigns vs. Strowman Main Events
Credit Bryce Fields and wrestlinginc.com:
* Goldust, R-Truth, Sin Cara and Big Show defeated Jinder Mahal, Bo Dallas and The Shining Stars
* Sasha Banks and Alicia Fox defeated Dana Brooke and Nia Jax
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville retained over Rich Swann
* WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho retained over Samoa Joe and Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat. Cool post-match promo from Jericho
* RAW Women’s Champion Bayley retained over Charlotte Flair
* RAW Tag Team Champions Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows retained over Sheamus & Cesaro, The New Day, Enzo Amore & Big Cass
* Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman when the steel steps came to play. Reigns hit two spears after the bell