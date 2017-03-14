Credit Derrick Lewis and prowrestling.net:

This was the best non-televised show I’ve ever been to, and the crowd was pretty hot all the way through. Attendance wasn’t announced, but I’m guessing roughly 7,000.

1. Heath Slater, Rhyno, and Kalisto beat Breezango and Curt Hawkins. This was a pretty decent match. Slater got the hot tag at the end, cleaned house, and got the pin for the hometown crowd. One of the best pops of the night.

2. Dolph Ziggler defeated Apollo Crews. Another solid match. Not many high spots, but Ziggler got some good heel heat. Ziggler won with Sweet Chin Music

3. American Alpha defeated The Usos to retain the Smackdown Tag Team Titles. Nothing special in this match but nothing to complain about either.

4. Dean Ambrose beat Baron Corbin by DQ in an Intercontinental Title match. This was a good match. Lots of fighting outside the ring. Ambrose got a really big pop and Corbin had some of the best heel heat all night. Ambrose won by DQ after Corbin attacked him with a chair.

5. Bray Wyatt beat Luke Harper to retain the WWE Championship. A lot of good back and forth. Harper tried and missed Sister Abigail a few times, and Wyatt would eventually hit it and pick up the win.

Intermission

6. Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch, Tamina, and Asuka beat Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Natalya and Carmella (w/James Ellsworth). This was a very good match and the crowd was really into it. Nikki tapped out Carmella with the STF

7. Randy Orton defeated The Miz. The Miz came out to cut a promo and had a banter with a kid who brought a sign that said “The Miz eats boogers” and he really got the crowd going. The best heel of the night. He went on to challenge anyone in the back and said they were all scared of him. Orton’s music hit and Miz tried to get away. Orton threw him into the ring and they started the match. Toward the end, Maryse was pitched and Orton hit an RKO for the win.

8. John Cena defeated AJ Styles in a West Virginia Street Fight. Best match of the night. Also the two biggest pops of the night. The crowd seemed to be split but slightly favor Cena. After the match started, AJ got out of the ring and Cena grabbed a mic and started to sing Country Roads. He said its a tradition for him every time he visits West Virginia. AJ ran in and hit him with a chair and the match got going. A really good match and at one point Cena was put through a table. AJ kicked out of the AA, and Cena kicked out of the Styles Clash. Cena eventually hit another AA for the pin.

The host for the night, Rich Hamilton, thanked everyone for coming and that was the show.