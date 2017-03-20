wrestling / News

WWE Live Event Results 3.18.17: Wyatt vs. Harper Main Events

March 20, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

Credit Eric Contreras and wrestlinginc.com:

* Kalisto, Heath Slater and Rhyno defeated The Vaudevillains and Curt Hawkins

* Mojo Rawley defeated Viktor

* Dolph Ziggler defeated Apollo Crews

* John Cena defeated AJ Styles in a Street Fight

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over The Miz and Baron Corbin

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Mickie James, Natalya, Carmella, Tamina Snuka and Becky Lynch

* WWE Champion Bray Wyatt retained over Luke Harper

