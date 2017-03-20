wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results 3.19.17: Cena vs. Styles Street Fight Headlines
March 20, 2017 | Posted by
Credit Cassidy Marquis and wrestlinginc.com:
* Kalisto, Heath Slater and Rhyno defeated The Vaudevillains and Curt Hawkins
* Dolph Ziggler defeated Apollo Crews
* Mojo Rawley defeated Konnor
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over The Miz and Baron Corbin
* WWE Champion Bray Wyatt retained over Luke Harper
* SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Becky Lynch, Mickie James, Carmella, Natalya and Tamina Snuka
* John Cena defeated AJ Styles in a Street Fight