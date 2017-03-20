wrestling / News

WWE Live Event Results 3.19.17: Cena vs. Styles Street Fight Headlines

March 20, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

Credit Cassidy Marquis and wrestlinginc.com:

* Kalisto, Heath Slater and Rhyno defeated The Vaudevillains and Curt Hawkins

* Dolph Ziggler defeated Apollo Crews

* Mojo Rawley defeated Konnor

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over The Miz and Baron Corbin

* WWE Champion Bray Wyatt retained over Luke Harper

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Becky Lynch, Mickie James, Carmella, Natalya and Tamina Snuka

* John Cena defeated AJ Styles in a Street Fight

