March 21, 2017

Credit Ron Kenner and Pwinsider.com:

* Randy Orton beat The Miz.

* Heath Slater, Rhyno and Kalisto beat The Vaudevillians and Curt Hawkins.

* Dolph Ziggler beat Apollo Crews.

* Alexa Bliss beat Mickie James, Natalya, Becky Lynch, Tamina and Carmella to retain the Women’s Title.

* Mojo Rawley beat Viktor.

* Bray Wyatt beat Luke Harper to retain the WWE World Title.

* Dean Ambrose beat Baron Corbin to retain the Intercontinental Title.

* John Cena beat AJ Styles in a Worcester Street Fight.