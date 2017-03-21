wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results 3.20.17: Cena vs. Styles Main Events
March 21, 2017 | Posted by
Credit Ron Kenner and Pwinsider.com:
* Randy Orton beat The Miz.
* Heath Slater, Rhyno and Kalisto beat The Vaudevillians and Curt Hawkins.
* Dolph Ziggler beat Apollo Crews.
* Alexa Bliss beat Mickie James, Natalya, Becky Lynch, Tamina and Carmella to retain the Women’s Title.
* Mojo Rawley beat Viktor.
* Bray Wyatt beat Luke Harper to retain the WWE World Title.
* Dean Ambrose beat Baron Corbin to retain the Intercontinental Title.
* John Cena beat AJ Styles in a Worcester Street Fight.