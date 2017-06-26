Credit prowrestling.net:

From Everett, Washington

1. The Usos beat New Day beat Sin Cara and Mojo Rawley in a Triple Threat to retain the Smackdown Tag Titles.

2. Tye Dillinger beat Aiden English.

3. Breezango and American Alpha beat The Ascension and Epico & Erick Rowan.

4. Naomi beat Carmella to retain the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

5. Kevin Owens beat Sami Zayn and Rusev in a Triple Threat to retain the U.S. Title.

6. Baron Corbin beat Luke Harper.

7. Natalya and Tamina beat Charlotte and Becky Lynch.

8. Jinder Mahal (w/The Singh Brothers) beat Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the WWE Championship.