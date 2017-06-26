wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results 6.24.17: Mahal vs. Nakamura Main Events
June 26, 2017 | Posted by
Credit prowrestling.net:
From Everett, Washington
1. The Usos beat New Day beat Sin Cara and Mojo Rawley in a Triple Threat to retain the Smackdown Tag Titles.
2. Tye Dillinger beat Aiden English.
3. Breezango and American Alpha beat The Ascension and Epico & Erick Rowan.
4. Naomi beat Carmella to retain the Smackdown Women’s Championship.
5. Kevin Owens beat Sami Zayn and Rusev in a Triple Threat to retain the U.S. Title.
6. Baron Corbin beat Luke Harper.
7. Natalya and Tamina beat Charlotte and Becky Lynch.
8. Jinder Mahal (w/The Singh Brothers) beat Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the WWE Championship.