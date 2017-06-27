Credit Matt Turk and PWinsider.com:

1) Sami Zayn defeated Baron Corbin. Corbin comes out with the Money in the Bank briefcase. After Zayn offense Corbin dominates until Zayn gets the rollup out of nowhere for the win. Not really good booking of Corbin if he’s supposed to be a monster.

2) American Alpha, Sin Cara, and Tye Dillinger defeated The Ascension, Epico, and Eric Rowan. There was a 10 train after the faces did the 10-punch deal in the corner. Gable plays Ricky Morton before hot tag to Jordan which leads to Cara dive and the Alpha Finisher on Epico. Gable gets pin even though Jordan is legal man.

3) Luke Harper defeated Aiden English. English came out with his singing introand ran down the fans and Bakersfield in the process. English controlled match by working on Harper’s left arm. Harper rallies for the win with a discus lariat.

4)Naomi and Becky Lynch defated. Tamina and Carmella. James Ellsworth grabs Becky leading her into the role of babyface in peril. Becky gets the tag to Naomi who scores the pin with a hip attack.

As Becky and Naomi celebrate, Lana comes out to challenge Naomi for a title shot. This leads to…

5)Naomi defeated Lana in Smackdown live Women’s title match. Lana riles up crowd into a USA chant and holds the edge for first part of match. Naomi bounces back and gets pin with a split legged moonsault.

Charlotte promos her match tonight from the CSU Bakersfield (my team) locker room.

6)Usos retain tag title in a 3-way over Breezango and New Day. Kofi and Big E come with a Booty O’s inflatable and the Ice Cream bike. Comedy early leads to Usos controlling match against Tyler Breeze. Breeze plays Ricky Morton before tagging in Fandango. Teams fight to floor where Kofi hits a dive. Fandango goes for dive but is kicked in head by an Uso for the win.

Intermission runs from 910-925. Out of break

7), Rusev defeats Mojo Rawley with his version of the Camel Clutch. Mojo hit all of his offense in 90 seconds only to be laid by a kick and taps out shortly thereafter.

8) Charlotte Flair defeated Natayla. A very smooth/snug back and forth match leads to Charlotte’s figure 8 for the win.

9)Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jinder Mahal and Kevin Owens in the main event. These 4 were announced to to have singles matches before being switched to a tag. Good guys go up early. Distraction leads to Nakamura being double teamed. Tag to Orton. He goes on offense and hits a double DDT to Singh brothers. Nakamura with his Finisher to Singh. Orton RKO for the win.

NOTES

* The crowd might have been in the 2,000 range. Rabobank Arena holds 10,000. No one was in the upper deck which tarped carpeted off. The floor did not have it’s capacity filled for seating.

* James Ellsworth is the closest thing to a manager in the modern WWE. He does a good job on the outside with his taunts,etc.

* Both Harper and Rowan threw dropkicks in their respective matches. Harper pulled out a swanton and a dive as well.

* Both Naomi and Lana have a way to go, but their athletic ability will get them there.