Credit Omar and wrestlinginc.com:

From Singapore

* Hideo Itami defeated Chris Jericho

* RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus retained over Rhyno and Heath Slater

* Titus O’Neil defeated Bo Dallas

* Enzo Amore called Big Cass to the ring. Like he did on RAW, Cass apologized but attacked Enzo on the stage and left him laying

* Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated Samoa Joe and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz

* WWE NXT Women’s Champion Asuka, Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Emma and Nia Jax

* Finn Balor defeated Karl Anderson

* Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt