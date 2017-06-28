wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results 6.28.17: Reigns vs. Wyatt Main Events
June 28, 2017 | Posted by
Credit Omar and wrestlinginc.com:
From Singapore
* Hideo Itami defeated Chris Jericho
* RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus retained over Rhyno and Heath Slater
* Titus O’Neil defeated Bo Dallas
* Enzo Amore called Big Cass to the ring. Like he did on RAW, Cass apologized but attacked Enzo on the stage and left him laying
* Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated Samoa Joe and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz
* WWE NXT Women’s Champion Asuka, Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Emma and Nia Jax
* Finn Balor defeated Karl Anderson
* Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt