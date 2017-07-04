Credit Michael Williamson and wrestlinginc.com:

From Amarillo, Texas

* American Alpha and Breezango defeated Erick Rowan, The Ascension and Epico

* Luke Harper defeated Aiden English

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over The New Day and The Hype Bros

* WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens retained over Sami Zayn and AJ Styles

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch defeated Natalya, Tamina Snuka and Carmella

* Rusev defeated Tye Dillinger

* Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and Baron Corbin