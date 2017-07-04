wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results 7.03.17: Orton & Nakamura Face Mahal & Corbin
Credit Michael Williamson and wrestlinginc.com:
From Amarillo, Texas
* American Alpha and Breezango defeated Erick Rowan, The Ascension and Epico
* Luke Harper defeated Aiden English
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over The New Day and The Hype Bros
* WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens retained over Sami Zayn and AJ Styles
* SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch defeated Natalya, Tamina Snuka and Carmella
* Rusev defeated Tye Dillinger
* Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and Baron Corbin