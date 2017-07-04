wrestling / News

WWE Live Event Results 7.03.17: Orton & Nakamura Face Mahal & Corbin

July 4, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

Credit Michael Williamson and wrestlinginc.com:

From Amarillo, Texas

* American Alpha and Breezango defeated Erick Rowan, The Ascension and Epico

* Luke Harper defeated Aiden English

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over The New Day and The Hype Bros

* WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens retained over Sami Zayn and AJ Styles

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch defeated Natalya, Tamina Snuka and Carmella

* Rusev defeated Tye Dillinger

* Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and Baron Corbin

article topics :

House Show, Smackdown, WWE, Larry Csonka

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading