wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results 7.16.17: Mahal Battles Styles
July 17, 2017 | Posted by
Credit Richie Powers and PWinsider.com
From Tallahassee, FL
* Shinsuke Nakamura beat Dolph Ziggler
* American Alpha and Sin Cara beat Erick Rowan, Epico and Aiden English
* Rusev beat Zack Ryder
* The Usos beat The New Day and Breezango to retain the Tag Team Titles
* Naomi, Charlotte and Becky Lynch beat Carmella, Natalya, Lana and Tamina
* Baron Corbin beat Sami Zayn
* Jinder Mahal beat AJ Styles to retain the WWE Title