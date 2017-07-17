Credit Richie Powers and PWinsider.com

From Tallahassee, FL

* Shinsuke Nakamura beat Dolph Ziggler

* American Alpha and Sin Cara beat Erick Rowan, Epico and Aiden English

* Rusev beat Zack Ryder

* The Usos beat The New Day and Breezango to retain the Tag Team Titles

* Naomi, Charlotte and Becky Lynch beat Carmella, Natalya, Lana and Tamina

* Baron Corbin beat Sami Zayn

* Jinder Mahal beat AJ Styles to retain the WWE Title