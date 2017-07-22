wrestling / News

WWE Live Event Results 7.21.17: Fayetteville, NC – Reigns vs. Strowman Main Events

July 22, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

Credit: Earl Healy & PWInsider

Sheamus and Cesaro beat The Hardys and Gallows and Anderson to retain the Tag Titles.

Goldust beat R Truth.

Bray Wyatt beat Apollo Crews.

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose beat The Miz and Curtis Axel.

Sasha Banks, Bayley and Dana Brooke beat Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Emma. Mickie James was the referee.

Finn Balor beat Elias Samson.

Roman Reigns beat Braun Strowman.

