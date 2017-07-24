wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results 7.23.17: Reigns vs. Strowman Main Events
From Salisbury, MD:
* RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus retained over Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, The Hardys
* Goldust defeated R-Truth in a quick match
* Jack Gallagher defeated TJP
* Bray Wyatt defeated Apollo Crews with Sister Abigail
* Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated Curtis Axel and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz
* Dana Brooke, Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated Emma, Nia Jax and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss with Mickie James as special referee. Bayley pinned Bliss
* Finn Balor defeated Elias Samson
* Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman by disqualification after a shot with the steel ring steps. Reigns came back after the match and speared Braun through a table