WWE Live Event Results: Styles vs. Corbin vs. Cena Main Events
January 17, 2017 | Posted by
Credit Pwinsider.com:
* American Alpha beat Heath Slater and Rhyno, The Usos, The Vaudevillians, The Ascension and Breezango to retain the Tag Team Titles.
* Dolph Ziggler beat Kalisto.
* Alexa Bliss beat Becky Lynch to retain the Women’s Title.
* Dean Ambrose beat The Miz to retain the IC Title.
* Nikki Bella and Naomi beat Natalya and Carmella.
* The Wyatts beat Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews and Jack Swagger.
* AJ Styles beat John Cena and Baron Corbin to retain the WWE Title.