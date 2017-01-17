Credit Pwinsider.com:

* American Alpha beat Heath Slater and Rhyno, The Usos, The Vaudevillians, The Ascension and Breezango to retain the Tag Team Titles.

* Dolph Ziggler beat Kalisto.

* Alexa Bliss beat Becky Lynch to retain the Women’s Title.

* Dean Ambrose beat The Miz to retain the IC Title.

* Nikki Bella and Naomi beat Natalya and Carmella.

* The Wyatts beat Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews and Jack Swagger.

* AJ Styles beat John Cena and Baron Corbin to retain the WWE Title.