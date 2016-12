– According to Pwinsider.com, following tonight’s Raw in Chicago, here is the Raw brand’s schedule of live events for the rest of 2016…

* December 27 in St. Louis, MO

* December 28 in Brooklyn, NY

* December 29 in Boston, MA

* December 30 in Los Angeles, CA

– Smackdown runs a live event tonight in Madison Square Garden in New York. Tomorrow, Smackdown airs live from Chicago. Here is the Smackdown brand’s live events schedule for the rest of 2016…

* December 28 in Nashville, TN

* December 29 in Atlanta, GA

* December 30 in Miami, FL

