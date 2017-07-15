wrestling / News

WWE Live Event Results 7.14.17: Roanoke, VA – Rollins Beats Wyatt

July 15, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

Credit: Jeff Morey via PWInsider

Apollo Crews, Heath Slater and Rhyno beat Curt Hawkins, Bo Dallas and Elias Samson.

Goldust beat R-Truth.

Akira Tozawa beat The Brian Kendrick.

Dean Ambrose and Finn Balor beat Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

Dana Brooke and Mickie James beat Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax.

Sheamus and Cesaro beat The Hardy Boys to retain the Tag Team Titles.

Seth Rollins beat Bray Wyatt.

