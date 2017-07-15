wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results 7.14.17: Roanoke, VA – Rollins Beats Wyatt
July 15, 2017 | Posted by
Credit: Jeff Morey via PWInsider
Apollo Crews, Heath Slater and Rhyno beat Curt Hawkins, Bo Dallas and Elias Samson.
Goldust beat R-Truth.
Akira Tozawa beat The Brian Kendrick.
Dean Ambrose and Finn Balor beat Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.
Dana Brooke and Mickie James beat Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax.
Sheamus and Cesaro beat The Hardy Boys to retain the Tag Team Titles.
Seth Rollins beat Bray Wyatt.