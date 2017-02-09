– WWE released their Q4 2016 Financials this morning, and announced that their live events revenue increased 17% to $38.6 million in Q4, primarily due to the staging of 21 additional events and an 8% increase in the average effective ticket price for the Company’s events. Here is the break down of the 4th quarter numbers…

* There were 103 total events (excluding NXT) in the current quarter, consisting of 75 events in North America and 28 events in international markets, as compared to 82 events in the prior year quarter, consisting of 56 events in North America and 26 in international markets.

* North American live event revenues increased 23% to $22.8 million from $18.5 million primarily due to the staging of 19 additional events. Partially offsetting this impact, average attendance declined 15% to approximately 5,300 attributable, in part, to changes in venue mix. The average effective ticket price increased 2% to $52.76.

* International live event revenue increased 10% to $15.8 million from $14.4 million in the prior year quarter primarily due to a 20% increase in the average effective ticket price to $68.65. Average attendance declined 14% to approximately 6,700 attributable, in part, to changes in the mix of territories.

* For the year revenues increased 16% to $144.4 million from $124.7 million in the prior year primarily due to a 9% increase in average ticket prices at the Company’s events in North America, including WrestleMania, an increase in international ticket sales, and an expanded touring schedule for the Company’s NXT brand. The Company held 15 additional NXT events, including eight in international markets, as compared to the prior year.