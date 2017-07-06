– If you’ve ever wanted to own your very own Isaac Yankem action figure, now is your chance. Toys R Us has revealed this year’s exclusive items that are going to be sold at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con from July 19 to July 23 at the Entertainment Earth booth (#2343) and online at Toysrus.com/ComicConvention.

One of the unique items being sold this year is a WWE Elite Collection Flashback Series Isaac Yankem action figure from Mattel. This is an elite style WWE action figure based on Kane in his early days as a WWE Superstar when he was known as Isaac Yankem, DDS. The figure includes deluxe articulation, authentic ring attire, a dentist jacket and headgear. You can check out a photo of the new Isaac Yankem action figure below.