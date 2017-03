– Alexa Bliss will defend her Women’s Championship on the WrestleMania Kickoff Show. WWE has announced that Bliss’ match against the Smackdown women’s roster will be part of the pre-show.

The match joins the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and Neville vs. Austin Aries for the Cruiserweight Championship on the Kickoff show. WrestleMania 33 takes place on Sunday and airs live on the WWE Network.