wrestling / News

WWE MSG Brock Lesnar vs. Kevin Owens Footage: Lesnar Takes Owens to Suplex City

March 12, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

WrestlingInc.com has some details on Brock Lesnar’s one-on-one match with Kevin Owens at today’s WWE live event at the Madison Square Garden in New York City. In the match, Lesnar destroyed Owens with a series of German suplexes and then finished him with the F5 for the win. You can check out some footage of the match posted on Twitter below.

Brock Lesnar, Kevin Owens, Madison Square Garden

