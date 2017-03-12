wrestling / News
WWE MSG Brock Lesnar vs. Kevin Owens Footage: Lesnar Takes Owens to Suplex City
March 12, 2017 | Posted by
– WrestlingInc.com has some details on Brock Lesnar’s one-on-one match with Kevin Owens at today’s WWE live event at the Madison Square Garden in New York City. In the match, Lesnar destroyed Owens with a series of German suplexes and then finished him with the F5 for the win. You can check out some footage of the match posted on Twitter below.
#wwemsg is now #suplexcity pic.twitter.com/rVhKJtbjAX
— Miss WWE is Life (@Ladiie_Nikki) March 12, 2017