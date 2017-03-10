Rick Rude content has been added to the “WWE Hall of Fame: Class of 2017” Collection on WWE Network:

PROVOKING A SNAKE: “Rick Rude incurs the wrath of Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts after making some inappropriate advances towards his wife. (APRIL 23, 1988)

A RUDE AWAKENING: “Saturday Night’s Main Event – Rick Rude pays the price for his actions when he goes one-on-one with Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts.” (OCTOBER 29, 1988)

CAGED GLORY: “SummerSlam 1990 – Rick Rude tries to climb to the top by challenging The Ultimate Warrior for the WWE Championship in a Steel Cage Match.” (AUGUST 27, 1990)

RUDE BY NATURE: “Fall Brawl 1993 – Rick Rude takes to the ring to challenge Ric Flair for the WCW International World Heavyweight Championship.” (SEPTEMBER 19, 1993)