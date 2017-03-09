– WWE has added a new collection to the Network titled “Mr. WrestleMania” that is centered around Shawn Michaels’ matches at the event. The collection includes:

* WrestleMania V – Rocking The Twin Towers

Shawn Michaels makes his WrestleMania debut when The Rockers take to the ring to battle The Twin Towers.

* WrestleMania VI – A Ride on The Orient Express

The Rockers journey across the border to Canada for a memorable battle against The Orient Express.

* WrestleMania VII – The Rockers Get Barbaric

Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty continue to light up the WWE Universe, as The Rockers take on The Barbarian and Haku.

* WrestleMania VIII – Heartbreak for El Matador

Shawn Michaels goes solo on The Grandest Stage of Them All in a match against ‘El Matador’ Tito Santana.

* WrestleMania IX – Going Native

Shawn Michaels puts the Intercontinental Championship on the line in a match with Tatanka.

* WrestleMania X – On a Razor’s Edge

Shawn Michaels climbs to new heights with Razor Ramon in a Ladder Match to determine the real Intercontinental Champion.

* WrestleMania XI – No Friends in Matters of Gold

Shawn Michaels’ quest for gold and glory leads him to a shot at the WWE Championship against his former ally, Diesel.

* WrestleMania XII – The Boyhood Dream

Shawn Michaels goes the distance by challenging Bret Hart for the WWE Championship in the first ever Iron Man Match.

* WrestleMania XIV – A Degenerate’s Fall

With Mike Tyson in his corner, Shawn Michaels puts the WWE Championship on the line against Stone Cold Steve Austin.

* WrestleMania XIX – An Icon Returns to WrestleMania

Five years after his last match on The Grandest Stage of Them All, Shawn Michaels returns to battle Chris Jericho.

* WrestleMania 21 – The Olympian’s Pride

The heated rivalry between Shawn Michaels and Kurt Angle comes to a head at The Showcase of the Immortals.

* WrestleMania 22 – Disciplinary Action

The tumultuous relationship between Mr. McMahon and Shawn Michaels explodes in a No Holds Barred Match.

* WrestleMania 23 – You Can’t See The Showstopper

Shawn Michaels looks to prove why he is The Showstopper by challenging John Cena for the WWE Championship.

* WrestleMania 24 – Farewell to a Legend

With Ric Flair’s career on the line, Shawn Michaels battles The Nature Boy in an emotional confrontation.

* WrestleMania 25 – Challenging The Streak

While promising to bring darkness to light, Shawn Michaels challenges The Undertaker’s Streak at The Show of Shows.

* WrestleMania 26 – Mr. WrestleMania’s Final Curtain

Shawn Michaels puts his career on the line in a final effort to lay The Undertaker’s Streak to rest.