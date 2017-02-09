– WWE released their Q4 2016 Financials this morning, and announced that the WWE Network now has an on-demand library of over 7,000 hours at year-end 2016…

WWE Network content, including pay-per-views, original series, NXT Takeover, and specials has continued to drive viewer engagement. During the quarter, the Company introduced compelling new content for WWE Network, including live in-ring programs, such as the weekly series 205 Live and NXT Takeover Toronto, as well as the short-form series WWE Story Time. The Company added more than 300 hours of original content to WWE Network’s featured programming in 2016, and more than 2,500 hours of archival content, which resulted in an on-demand library of over 7,000 hours at year-end 2016.