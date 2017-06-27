wrestling / News
WWE News: Heyman On Punk’s ‘Pipe Bomb’ Anniversary, Great Balls of Fire Promo
June 27, 2017 | Posted by
– Paul Heyman posted the following to Twitter to commemorate the sixth anniversary of CM Punk’s famous “pipe bomb” promo:
Once upon a time, my name was not allowed to be uttered w/in @WWE. 6 yrs ago to the day, @CMPunk changed all that. pic.twitter.com/lp2ElJSwNW
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 27, 2017
– Here is a new promo for WWE Great Balls of Fire, focusing on the Ambulance Match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman:
We are less than TWO WEEKS AWAY from @WWERomanReigns vs. @BraunStrowman in an #AmbulanceMatch at #WWEGBOF, streaming LIVE on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/DhUc2JXaDw
— WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2017