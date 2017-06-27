wrestling / News

WWE News: Heyman On Punk’s ‘Pipe Bomb’ Anniversary, Great Balls of Fire Promo

June 27, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Paul Heyman posted the following to Twitter to commemorate the sixth anniversary of CM Punk’s famous “pipe bomb” promo:

– Here is a new promo for WWE Great Balls of Fire, focusing on the Ambulance Match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman:

