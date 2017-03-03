– TMZ Sports asked The Miz about the match between Big Show and Shaquille O’Neal at WrestleMania apparently falling through. You can see the video below. When asked about whether Big Show was was backing out of the match, Miz said, “I don’t think Big Show would back out. I can’t see him backing out of anything, especially for WrestleMania, which is the biggest event of the year.”

– WKMG in Orlando ran a story about WWE stars Big Cass, Carmella and Darren Young reading to kids at an elementary school children on Thursday to celebrate Read Across America Day. You can see that below. Cass commented for the story, saying, “Reading is difficult, and we just wanted them to know we had the same struggles as them.”