WWE News: #1 Contender’s Match Set For NXT, Fan Poll on Raw
February 21, 2017
– WWE posted the following promo for this week’s NXT, which will feature a triple threat match between Ember Moon, Liv Morgan and Peyton Royce. The winner earns a shot at Asuka and the NXT Women’s Championship.
Who will be @WWEAsuka's next opponent? Find out on @WWENXT THIS WEDNESDAY at 8/7c only on the award-winning @WWENetwork! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/P3FnqRjwL3
— WWE (@WWE) February 21, 2017
– According WWE’s Twitter poll, 52% of fans gave Raw a “Thumbs Up” this week:
Did you enjoy tonight's @WWE #RAW?
— WWE (@WWE) February 21, 2017