WWE News: #1 Contender’s Match Set For NXT, Fan Poll on Raw

February 21, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE posted the following promo for this week’s NXT, which will feature a triple threat match between Ember Moon, Liv Morgan and Peyton Royce. The winner earns a shot at Asuka and the NXT Women’s Championship.

– According WWE’s Twitter poll, 52% of fans gave Raw a “Thumbs Up” this week:

