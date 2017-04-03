wrestling / News
WWE News: #1 Contender’s Match Set For Raw, WrestleMania 34 Promo, Emma Returns
– Kurt Angle announced a #1 contender’s match for the Raw Tag Team Championship tonight on Raw. The new Raw GM announced that Enzo and Big Cass will face Sheamus and Cesaro, with the winners getting a match against the Hardy Boys for the championship.
– Emma made her return to Raw, and actually stuck around this time. The former (and briefly so) Emmalina returned as part of a six-woman tag team match, partnering with Charlotte and Nia Jax against Sasha Banks, Bayley and Dana Brooke. Sasha Banks made Charlotte tap out to win the match for the babyfaces. You can see video of Emma’s return and the match below:
IT'S ALL ABOUT HER! @EmmaWWE DEMANDS attention as she makes her #RAW return on the #RAWAfterMania! pic.twitter.com/JnH1ahtAGO
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017
It's time for 6-Woman Tag Team action as @MsCharlotteWWE, @NiaJaxWWE & @EmmaWWE take on @itsBayleyWWE, @SashaBanksWWE & @DanaBrookeWWE! #RAW pic.twitter.com/9ZkaYkqUfN
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017
The returning @EmmaWWE is trying to make a statement right off the bat against #RAW #WomensChampion @itsBayleyWWE in this #6WomanTag! pic.twitter.com/RqZSMSkMqM
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017
.@EmmaWWE reminds the #RAW #WomensChampion who IT'S ALL ABOUT as she displays her dominance on the #RAWAfterMania! @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/DGs7XpAs9N
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 4, 2017
.@NiaJaxWWE is NOT happy about her team's loss as she takes her frustration out on #TheQueen @MsCharlotteWWE! #RAW #RAWAfterMania pic.twitter.com/xk3w2jZomi
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017
– WWE aired the following promo for WrestleMania 34 during Raw. Next year’s PPV takes place on April 8th, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana:
When one road ends, another one begins! #WrestleMania 34 comes New Orleans on April 8th, 2018! #RAW #RAWAfterMania @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/8juv6iOzKp
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017