– Kurt Angle announced a #1 contender’s match for the Raw Tag Team Championship tonight on Raw. The new Raw GM announced that Enzo and Big Cass will face Sheamus and Cesaro, with the winners getting a match against the Hardy Boys for the championship.

– Emma made her return to Raw, and actually stuck around this time. The former (and briefly so) Emmalina returned as part of a six-woman tag team match, partnering with Charlotte and Nia Jax against Sasha Banks, Bayley and Dana Brooke. Sasha Banks made Charlotte tap out to win the match for the babyfaces. You can see video of Emma’s return and the match below:

– WWE aired the following promo for WrestleMania 34 during Raw. Next year’s PPV takes place on April 8th, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana: