– WWE has a new article listing “The 100 best matches to see before you die” that you can check out here. The top five are:

* Eddie Guerrero vs. Rey Mysterio (Halloween Havoc 1997)

* Ric Flair vs. Ricky Steamboat (Clash of the Champions VI)

* Randy Savage vs. Ricky Steamboat (WrestleMania III)

* Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin (WrestleMania 13)

* The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels (WrestleMania 25).

– Brie Bella posted a new video to the Bella Twins YouTube account answering fan questions. When asked whether Daniel Bryan helps her during the “Bella Brains” videos, she said:

“After watching the last couple ones, I definitely don’t [think so]. I actually wish my husband would cheat for me, because, sometimes it’s a little embarrassing, how I don’t know stuff and how I answer it. So, I actually wish you would cheat for me, so I sounded intelligent.”