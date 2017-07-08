wrestling / News
WWE News: 1973 MSG Show Added to Network, Seth Rollins on Armed Response, and BOOM Studios Comic Cover With Roman Reigns Revealed
– WWE Network has added house show from MSG on June 30, 1973 to its old-school section on the service.
– WWE.com released a clip of Seth Rollins’ Good Day new York interview where he talks about his WWE Studios film Armed Response.
– WWE released the cover image for a new BOOM Studios comic featuring Roman Reigns. You can check out the tweet below.
Take a first look at the covers for @boomstudios' "@WWE #10," including ELECTRIC @WWERomanReigns imagery… https://t.co/8dEp7VO5FL
— WWE (@WWE) July 8, 2017