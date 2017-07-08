wrestling / News

WWE News: 1973 MSG Show Added to Network, Seth Rollins on Armed Response, and BOOM Studios Comic Cover With Roman Reigns Revealed

July 8, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– WWE Network has added house show from MSG on June 30, 1973 to its old-school section on the service.

WWE.com released a clip of Seth Rollins’ Good Day new York interview where he talks about his WWE Studios film Armed Response.

– WWE released the cover image for a new BOOM Studios comic featuring Roman Reigns. You can check out the tweet below.

