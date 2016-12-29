wrestling / News

WWE News: 2016’s Best Superstar Tweets, Titus and Cena Grant Make-A-Wishes

December 29, 2016 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE posted the following video with Cathy Kelley looking at the best WWE Superstar tweets of 2016:

– Here are pics of John Cena and Titus O’Neil granting Make-A-Wishes before the Raw-branded house show in St. Louis:

@titusoneilwwe was proud to meet a member of @makeawishamerica before #WWEStLouis!

