WWE News: 2016’s Best Superstar Tweets, Titus and Cena Grant Make-A-Wishes
December 29, 2016 | Posted by
– WWE posted the following video with Cathy Kelley looking at the best WWE Superstar tweets of 2016:
We drank it in, @IAmJericho…. Here's to a fresh start in 2017 and hopefully being unblocked. pic.twitter.com/pA49OrZzcR
— WWE (@WWE) December 29, 2016
– Here are pics of John Cena and Titus O’Neil granting Make-A-Wishes before the Raw-branded house show in St. Louis:
.@JohnCena granted Haman's wish today at #WWENashville! @MakeAWish pic.twitter.com/LgkRcGicml
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) December 29, 2016