WWE News: 205 Matches For Tonight, Lawler Confirms Working Pre & Post WWE Battleground Shows
July 18, 2017 | Posted by
– Akira Tozawa vs. Ariya Daivari and Drew Gulak vs. Mustafa Ali in a 2 of 3 Falls match are set for tonight’s episode of 205 Live.
– Jerry Lawler posted the following on Twitter, confirming that he is working the pre & post WWE Battleground shows on the WWE Network on Sunday night…
Yes, of course. I'll be on the pre show panel at #BATTLEGROUND this Sunday and on #TalkingSmack afterwards. All on the @WWENetwork https://t.co/DBmLJm2Cox
— Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) July 18, 2017