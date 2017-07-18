wrestling / News

WWE News: 205 Matches For Tonight, Lawler Confirms Working Pre & Post WWE Battleground Shows

July 18, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Akira Tozawa vs. Ariya Daivari and Drew Gulak vs. Mustafa Ali in a 2 of 3 Falls match are set for tonight’s episode of 205 Live.

– Jerry Lawler posted the following on Twitter, confirming that he is working the pre & post WWE Battleground shows on the WWE Network on Sunday night…

