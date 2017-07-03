wrestling / News

WWE News: 360 Video From Money in the Bank Match, Nikki Bella Previews Photo Shoot, Stock Down

July 3, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE’s stock closed at $20.33 on Monday, down $0.04 (0.2%) from the previous closing price.

– Nikki Bella posted some preview pics from her fourth of July shoot to Twitter, as you can see below:

– Here is the latest WWE 360 video, looking at the women’s Money In the Bank Match from SmackDown:

article topics :

Nikki Bella, Smackdown, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading