WWE News: 4K Videos of New NXT Title Belts, Triple H Praises Title Winners at TakeOver

April 1, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– WWE released some 4K videos showcasing the new NXT title belts. The new belts made their debut tonight at NXT TakeOver: Orlando to the winners of their respective title matches. You can check out the new 4K videos below.

– Triple H also commented on tonight’s NXT TakeOver title winners and posted his own photos of the new title belts. You can check out Triple H’s tweets below.

