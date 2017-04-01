wrestling / News
WWE News: 4K Videos of New NXT Title Belts, Triple H Praises Title Winners at TakeOver
– WWE released some 4K videos showcasing the new NXT title belts. The new belts made their debut tonight at NXT TakeOver: Orlando to the winners of their respective title matches. You can check out the new 4K videos below.
– Triple H also commented on tonight’s NXT TakeOver title winners and posted his own photos of the new title belts. You can check out Triple H’s tweets below.
The #AOP just wrote their name in the history books…for more reasons than one. Congratulations @Akam_WWE @Rezar_WWE #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/Z8dtUUMpX0
— Triple H (@TripleH) April 2, 2017
The Empress of Tomorrow reigned supreme tonight. Congratulations @WWEAsuka. #NXTTakeOver #AndStill pic.twitter.com/EUMDzu6E2C
— Triple H (@TripleH) April 2, 2017
The #NXTChampionship still sits around the waist of @REALBobbyRoode…and @WWENXT is still #Glorious. #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/KvbeWc0ssO
— Triple H (@TripleH) April 2, 2017