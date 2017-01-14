wrestling / News

WWE News: A Look at The Undertaker’s Most Haunting Posters, Triple H Arrives for the UK Championship Tournament, and Video of Charly Caruso on the Buzz in Blackpool

January 14, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Triple H Mean

WWE.com released a new photo gallery of The Undertaker’s most haunting posters.

– Triple H shared a photo on his Twitter, showing him arriving at the venue for the WWE UK Championship Tournament. You can check out the photo of Triple H arriving at the Empress Ballroom below.

– WWE released a video of Charly Caruso on the ground in Blackpool for the UK title tournament. You can check out the video below.

article topics :

The Undertaker, Triple H, WWE UK Championship Tournament, Jeffrey Harris

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading