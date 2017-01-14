wrestling / News
WWE News: A Look at The Undertaker’s Most Haunting Posters, Triple H Arrives for the UK Championship Tournament, and Video of Charly Caruso on the Buzz in Blackpool
January 14, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE.com released a new photo gallery of The Undertaker’s most haunting posters.
– Triple H shared a photo on his Twitter, showing him arriving at the venue for the WWE UK Championship Tournament. You can check out the photo of Triple H arriving at the Empress Ballroom below.
The calm before the storm.
Tonight the #EmpressBallroom will be LOUD. Excited for you all to see it. #WWEUK pic.twitter.com/1W0HySiwhi
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 14, 2017
– WWE released a video of Charly Caruso on the ground in Blackpool for the UK title tournament. You can check out the video below.