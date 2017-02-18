wrestling / News
WWE News: Additions to WWE Network for Next Week, Full Content Listing for Best of 2000’s Blu-ray and DVD Release for April
– A new episode of Holy Foley will debut on the WWE Network this Monday following Raw.
– WWE Network will have a new 205 Live and followed by Talking Smack on Tuesday.
– WrestlingDVDNetwork.com revealed the content listing for the Best of 2000’s Blu-ray and DVD release set for April:
DISC #1
The Countdown Begins
Mick and the Certified G’s
Street Fight for the WWE Championship
Triple H vs. Cactus Jack
Royal Rumble • January 23, 2000
TLC Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship
The Dudley Boyz vs. Edge & Christian vs. The Hardy Boyz
SummerSlam • August 27, 2000
Three Stages of Hell Match
Triple H vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin
No Way Out • February 25, 2001
The Greatest WrestleMania of All Time
No Disqualification Match for the WWE Championship
The Rock vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin
WrestleMania X-Seven • April 1, 2001
WCW Championship Match
Booker T vs. The Rock
SummerSlam • August 19, 2001
DISC #2
Icon vs. Icon
Hollywood Hogan vs. The Rock
WrestleMania X-8 • March 17, 2002
Y2J Meets HBK
Shawn Michaels vs. Chris Jericho
WrestleMania XIX • March 30, 2003
Iron Man Match for the WWE Championship
Kurt Angle vs. Brock Lesnar
SmackDown! • September 18, 2003
The Hardcore Legend vs. The Legend Killer
No Holds Barred, Falls Count Anywhere Match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship
Randy Orton vs. Mick Foley
Backlash • April 18, 2004
DISC #3
Mick and The Queen
WWE Women’s Championship Match
Trish Stratus vs. Lita
RAW • December 6, 2004
Shawn Michaels vs. Kurt Angle
WrestleMania 21 • April 3, 2005
Entering Hell
Hell in a Cell Match for the World Heavyweight Championship
Batista vs. Triple H
Vengeance • June 26, 2005
World Heavyweight Championship Match
Kurt Angle vs. The Undertaker
No Way Out • February 19, 2006
TLC Match for the WWE Championship
Edge vs. John Cena
Unforgiven • September 17, 2006
DISC #4
Mick and The Hugger
John Cena vs. Shawn Michaels
RAW • April 23, 2007
Edge vs. Randy Orton
RAW • April 30, 2007
WWE Championship Match
Triple H vs. Jeff Hardy
No Mercy • October 5, 2008
Greatest Of All Time
Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker
WrestleMania XXV • April 5, 2009
WWE Intercontinental Championship vs. Mask Match
Chris Jericho vs. Rey Mysterio
The Bash • June 28, 2009