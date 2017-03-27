wrestling / News
WWE News: Aerial Videos of WrestleMania Set Construction, Kay And Royce Try to Get the Eclipse Banned
March 27, 2017 | Posted by
– Here are a video and animated GIF making their way around social media of an aerial view of the WrestleMania 33 set construction in Orlando:
This is the most beautiful thing I've ever seen in my entire life. #Wrestlemania. pic.twitter.com/npa3kx7vvu
— king of tweets (@TheFrayMovement) March 27, 2017
So far looking good. #WrestleMania. pic.twitter.com/swKa6wn2ta
— 🐐 (@YoungBucxks) March 27, 2017
– WWE posted the following video of Peyton Royce and Billie Kay trying to convince William Regal to ban Ember Moon’s “Eclipse” finisher: