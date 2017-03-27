wrestling / News

WWE News: Aerial Videos of WrestleMania Set Construction, Kay And Royce Try to Get the Eclipse Banned

March 27, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Here are a video and animated GIF making their way around social media of an aerial view of the WrestleMania 33 set construction in Orlando:

– WWE posted the following video of Peyton Royce and Billie Kay trying to convince William Regal to ban Ember Moon’s “Eclipse” finisher:

