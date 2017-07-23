– During a Q&A on the Battleground Kickoff show, Maria Kanellis was asked when she would compete in a match in WWE again. Kanellis responded that “I am in the ring” and said that she will do whatever it takes to make sure that Mike Kanellis is successful. She was also asked how to find love and said that it may take time, but said there’s only one Mike and one Maria Kanellis so it won’t happen for most.

– Aiden English’s win over Tye Dillinger on the Kickoff show was his first win of any kind on a WWE PPV since debuting on the main roster in April of last year. It was also only his third singles win. He posted the following to Twitter after the match: