WWE News: Aiden English Taunts Orton Over SD Win, Slo-Mo From Reigns/Strowman Fight, Stock Up

July 5, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE’s stock closed at $20.49, up $0.16 (0.74%) from the previous closing price.

– Aiden English took to Twitter to taunt Randy Orton after beaten him by DQ after Orton hit him with steel steps, posting:

– Here is a slow-motion video from the altercation between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns on Raw:

