WWE News: Aiden English Taunts Orton Over SD Win, Slo-Mo From Reigns/Strowman Fight, Stock Up
– WWE’s stock closed at $20.49, up $0.16 (0.74%) from the previous closing price.
– Aiden English took to Twitter to taunt Randy Orton after beaten him by DQ after Orton hit him with steel steps, posting:
Like it or not…that is a "W" in the books over a multi-time @WWE champion and future Hall of Famer. Eat your hearts out #DramaKing #SDLive
— Aiden English (@WWEDramaKing) July 5, 2017
– Here is a slow-motion video from the altercation between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns on Raw: