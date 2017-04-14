– While on her book tour, AJ Lee met up with Bayley and spent time with her. Here’s a photo:

Late night pillow talk 🤗. Then she tried to steal my baby. I think he would've been perfectly fine with it…@AJBrooks pic.twitter.com/i7Q0fWnsUU — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 14, 2017

– Speaking of photos, WWE.com has posted a gallery of the “50 funniest photos of all time,” including shots of The Bella Twins, John Cena, Fandango, Daniel Bryan, Mr. Perfect, and Bobby “The Brain” Heenan.

– TMZ Sports recently asked David Arquette about the possibility of Rob Gronkowski becoming a WWE superstar. He said that Gronk would be “the greatest.”

When asked if he’d coach him, he replied: “He doesn’t need my coaching, but I’d be his manager. He’s got all those brothers, they should be a whole team.”