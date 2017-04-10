wrestling / News

WWE News: AJ Lee Reveals CM Punk Made $1 Million For His UFC Debut, Lana Comments on Kurt Angle as Raw CM

April 10, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Lana posted the following on Twitter, commenting on Kurt Angle taking over taking over as Raw GM…

– AJ Lee recently appeared on Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast (transcript credit wrestlezone.com), and was asked about the disappointing UFC debut of CM Punk. She revealed that Punk made $1million for his UFC 203 loss to Mickey Gall; the fight lasted 2-minutes and 14-seconds.

“ I don’t think it hurt to earn a million dollars for one night, he was pretty psyched about that. He came backstage with the biggest smile on his face and was completely sweaty, which I threw myself on him, I just told him how proud I am of him. His speech afterward was so moving and I try not to get so emotional around people.”

