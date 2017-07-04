– Following up on a report last week claiming the Colons have requested their release, Epico did work tonight’s Smackdown as part of the Independence Day Battle Royal. Primo did not work the match and also did not work the weekend house shows.

– The Usos made a vague reference to Paige’s leaked video scandal on Smackdown. During the Rap-Off, the Usos delivered the line, “Let’s just keep it PG, you know what’s good… don’t get all Rated R like ya boy Xavier Woods.” Woods was shown on some of the leaked videos.

– AJ Styles posted the following to Twitter after his win in tonight’s battle royal, where he earned a shot at Kevin Owens’ US Championship at Battleground: