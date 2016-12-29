– As always, the “Card Subject to Change” caveat applies to this situation. That being said, the following video was posted to the Alerus Center’s Facebook page promoting WWE’s house show in Grand Forks, North Dakota and advertises AJ Styles as the WWE Champion. The show takes place on February 4th, after the Royal Rumble where Styles defends the title against John Cena.

– WWE posted a photo gallery of the 50 best WWE photos Of 2016. You can see it via the link in the below tweet: