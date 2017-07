– AJ Styles wrote the following on Instagram, commenting on his US title win last night at Madison Square Garden:

Feels good to be the United States Champion. A post shared by AJ Styles (@ajstylesp1) on Jul 8, 2017 at 3:58am PDT

– WWE.com has posted a gallery of “20 Forgotten Ruthless Aggression Era Superstars,” including Zach Gowen, Nidia, Rob Conway, Manu, Colin Delaney, Nathan Jones and more.