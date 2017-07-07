wrestling / News

WWE News: AJ Styles Comments on US Title Win, Superstars React to Title Change

July 7, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Following AJ Styles’ win over Kevin Owens to claim the United States Championship, WWE posted the following video of AJ Styles reacting to the win. You can also see posts from social media by Shane McMahon, Renee Young and more:

article topics :

AJ Styles, Madison Square Garden, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading