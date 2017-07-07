wrestling / News
WWE News: AJ Styles Comments on US Title Win, Superstars React to Title Change
July 7, 2017 | Posted by
– Following AJ Styles’ win over Kevin Owens to claim the United States Championship, WWE posted the following video of AJ Styles reacting to the win. You can also see posts from social media by Shane McMahon, Renee Young and more:
Congratulations to the NEW US Champion, simply phenomenal @AJstylesOrg. #AndNew https://t.co/u4zYmB9d9s
— Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) July 8, 2017
Whoa cool!! Congrats to the NEW US Champ @AJStylesOrg #WWEMSG
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 8, 2017
@AJStylesOrg just won the US Title over KO at MSG!!!
— Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) July 8, 2017
OMG @WWE MSG!!
Congrats @AJStylesOrg #AndNew #USTitle
— Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) July 8, 2017