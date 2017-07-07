– WWE’s stock closed at $20.56, up $0.05 (0.24%) from the previous closing price.

– AJ Styles took a shot at Kevin Owens on Talking Smack after winning the Independence Day Battle Royal to earn a shot at Owens’ United States Championship. Styles says Owens knows he has the champion’s number and that’s why he didn’t want him in the battle royal, adding that eating is the only thing Owens is better than him at. You can see video below:

– Hulk Hogan posted the following to Instagram in celebration of the nWo’s twenty-first birthday. Hogan turned heel at WCW Bash at the Beach twenty-one years ago today to form the stable with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall: